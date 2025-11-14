CBI Arrests Arunachal Subsidy Scam Kingpin After 16 Years

ITANAGAR- In a significant breakthrough for anti-corruption agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Tonia Langkam, the alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore horticulture subsidy scam in Arunachal Pradesh. Langkam, who had evaded arrest for more than 16 years, was apprehended in Itanagar on Wednesday and later produced before a special CBI court in Guwahati. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The arrest marks a major development in a prolonged investigation into fraudulent claims under the National Horticulture Board’s (NHB) “Development of Commercial Horticulture” scheme, which aimed to support orchard development, nurseries and related agricultural projects in the northeastern region.

According to CBI official, Langkam facilitated 173 bogus applications during 2008–09, enabling the illegal disbursal of subsidies amounting to several crores of rupees. The applications allegedly involved fictitious beneficiaries, forged documents and fabricated project reports.

A chargesheet was filed against Langkam and other accused persons on December 21, 2009, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal conspiracy. While several co-accused were arrested or examined over the years, Langkam remained at large, prompting the issuance of a non-bailable warrant and his declaration as a proclaimed offender.

CBI officials described the arrest as the result of a “meticulous intelligence-led operation,” combining surveillance inputs and local support.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said the move reinforced the agency’s determination to track down economic offenders irrespective of the time involved. Details of how Langkam was located remain undisclosed due to ongoing inquiries.

The case has renewed scrutiny of central development schemes in remote regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, where oversight lapses have historically enabled fraudulent practices. Experts note that similar subsidy-related scams have surfaced across India, bolstering demands for stronger digital verification systems, geo-tagged monitoring and periodic audits. In this instance, the fraud not only caused substantial loss to the public exchequer but also undermined initiatives meant to strengthen horticulture in one of the country’s most ecologically rich states.

Langkam’s court appearance in Guwahati on Thursday drew public attention, with local activists welcoming the development as a rare instance of closure in a long-pending corruption case. While the Arunachal Pradesh government has not issued an official response so far, sources indicate that a review of related schemes may be undertaken to curb future misuse.

The CBI has stated that further investigations are underway to identify additional assets, beneficiaries or collaborators connected to the scam. The agency has also appealed to citizens to report suspicious subsidy-related activities, reiterating that accountability remains essential to restoring public trust.