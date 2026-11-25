ZIRO- As many as 420 aspiring fish farmers and young entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh are set to receive practical training in modern aquaculture under the state-funded ‘Catch Them Young’ skill development initiative, inaugurated at the Integrated Aquapark (IAP) in Tarin, Ziro, on Wednesday.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, APCS (AG), inaugurated the 2025–26 programme and emphasised the need to connect trained farmers with government assistance and financial support to establish sustainable fisheries-based livelihoods.

Addressing the first batch of trainees as chief guest, Perme suggested that certificate holders of the programme be given priority while selecting beneficiaries under major fisheries development schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana.

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She stressed that training should translate into practical economic opportunities by ensuring that skilled farmers receive the necessary institutional and financial support.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Hibu Dumi attended the inaugural programme as guest of honour, while Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Hibu Obing was present as special invitee. The programme was spearheaded by the Director of Fisheries, along with IAP Farm Manager Mihin Tapin, Lower Subansiri District Fisheries Development Officer Pema Khandu Thongdok and Assistant Director of Fisheries (Training) Pema Chotten Wangja.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and self-employment by equipping unemployed youth and existing farmers with practical knowledge and skills to develop profitable and sustainable fisheries enterprises.

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Over the next two months, the programme will cover 420 participants, with seven farmers selected from each constituency across 28 districts, according to the programme details. Applicants were required to be between 18 and 48 years of age and possess at least 0.25 hectares of existing fish pond area.

Scheduled from November 25, 2026, to January 29, 2027, the training will be conducted in eight intensive batches of five days each. Six batches will focus on warm-water fisheries, while the remaining two will specialise in cold-water fisheries.

The training sessions will be conducted by resource person Nich Tain, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Yachuli, along with five fisheries graduates from Central Agricultural University and Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand Vishwavidyalaya.

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The warm-water fisheries module will cover aquaculture fundamentals, ornamental fish rearing, integrated farming, feed mill management, fish breeding and the production of value-added fish products.

Participants will also undertake exposure visits to M/S Gaumco Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Seeh Lake and Siikhe Lake, besides interacting with successful farmers involved in recreational fisheries in Yachuli and Ziro.

The cold-water fisheries module will include practical exposure to trout farming through a visit to West Kameng district. A dedicated Coldwater Fisheries Buyer-Seller Meet is also scheduled for December 18, 2026, to connect fish producers directly with potential buyers and strengthen market linkages.

Through the ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative, the state aims to develop skilled local entrepreneurs, encourage scientific fish farming practices and expand livelihood opportunities in the fisheries sector.