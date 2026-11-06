Care Me Home Welfare Society Marks 21 Years of Service

CHARJU- The Care Me Home Welfare Society (CMHWS) celebrated its 21st Foundation Day at Charju in Tirap district on Thursday, renewing its commitment to community welfare, rehabilitation, youth empowerment and efforts to combat drug abuse.

The programme brought together public representatives, district officials, community leaders and members of the organisation, while highlighting the growing need for collective action to address drug addiction and support vulnerable young people.

MLA of the 55th Khonsa East Assembly Constituency, Wanglam Sawin, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Deputy Commissioner of Tirap, Badonlum Tawsik, was the Guest of Honour.

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In her keynote address, Smt. Sontung Lowang Bangsia, Chairperson of CMHWS, highlighted the journey of CMH Sudhaar Ghar, formerly known as the CMH Drugs De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre. She outlined the organisation’s sustained efforts towards rehabilitating individuals affected by drug addiction and thanked the guests and supporters associated with its work.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Wanglam Sawin said that helping an individual overcome addiction was a significant humanitarian effort and praised the organisation for its contribution towards building a healthier and safer society.

He encouraged young people struggling with addiction not to lose hope and stressed the importance of self-confidence, constructive activities, sports and vocational skills in rebuilding lives and becoming self-reliant.

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The MLA also called upon citizens to collectively shoulder responsibility in tackling the growing challenge of drug abuse and assured continued support to the institution.

Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik, meanwhile, emphasised that the fight against drug abuse could not be left solely to the district administration, police or security agencies.

He urged Panchayat members, religious leaders, community elders and parents to play an active role in monitoring, guiding and mentoring young people. Stressing the importance of prevention and early intervention, the DC called for efforts to identify vulnerable youth at an early stage and initiate appropriate corrective and rehabilitative measures.

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The programme also showcased the activities and achievements of Care Me Home Welfare Society through a presentation by Lablin Lowang, Secretary of CMHWS.

As part of its youth awareness initiatives, the organisation had conducted a district-level essay writing competition on the topic “Drug Abuse”, which saw the participation of 139 students from educational institutions across Tirap district.

Moatwang Akhang of Government Higher Secondary School secured the first position, while Tangam Pansa of Government Town Secondary School, Khonsa, and Limli Aran of Christ the King School, Khonsa, secured the second and third positions respectively. Ten consolation prizes were also announced to encourage young participants.

A futsal tournament was also organised as part of the celebrations, with seven teams and a total of 56 players taking part. Black Hawk emerged as the champion, while 360 Riders finished as runners-up.

The formal programme began with a welcome song by inmates of CMH Sudhaar Ghar, followed by a welcome address by Shri Onai Chama, Project Manager, TI Deomali.

The event concluded with cultural dances and musical performances by members and staff of Care Me Home Welfare Society, followed by a community lunch.

The 21st Foundation Day celebration marked not only an important milestone in the organisation’s journey but also reinforced its continuing focus on drug rehabilitation, prevention, youth engagement and the broader welfare of society.