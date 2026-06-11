Capacity Building Training Under NIPUN Bharat Begins in Tawang

TAWANG- A five-day Capacity Building Training Programme for teachers handling Pre-Primary to Class II students commenced at Government Town Secondary School in Tawang under the NIPUN Bharat initiative of the Department of Education.

The programme, organised by Samagra Shiksha (ISSE), seeks to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy among young learners by enhancing the professional competencies of teachers and introducing effective pedagogical practices at the primary level.

The inaugural session was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, who also felicitated principals and headmasters of Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools across the district for their notable performance in the recently announced CBSE examinations.

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Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner underscored the pivotal role of teachers in shaping future generations and contributing to social development. She encouraged educators to actively exchange experiences, discuss challenges, and share best practices to foster a collaborative learning environment within the district’s education system.

Emphasising the importance of holistic education, Angmo urged teachers to engage meaningfully with students beyond classroom instruction and nurture values such as civic responsibility, discipline, and social awareness. According to her, education should not only focus on academic achievement but also on preparing students to become responsible and informed citizens.

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Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Hridar Phuntsok, expressed confidence that the training programme would equip participants with innovative teaching methodologies and practical classroom strategies. He encouraged teachers to adopt and implement the techniques introduced during the sessions to improve learning outcomes and strengthen foundational education across schools in the district.

In a move aimed at supporting educational infrastructure, the Adhyayan Foundation, a partner NGO of the Education Department, distributed office stationery and water filters to selected government schools in Tawang.

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The training programme has brought together teachers from government and government-aided schools across the district. Over the next five days, participants will undergo intensive sessions focused on enhancing teaching effectiveness and supporting the implementation of the NIPUN Bharat mission at the grassroots level.

The initiative reflects the district administration’s continued focus on improving the quality of foundational education and ensuring that every child acquires essential literacy and numeracy skills necessary for lifelong learning and future academic success.