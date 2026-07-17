Cabinet extends APSSB waitlist validity to one year

ITANAGAR- In a move aimed at improving the efficiency of government recruitment and reducing vacancies, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Rules, 2018, significantly expanding the size and validity of recruitment waitlists.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as part of a series of administrative reforms approved by the State Cabinet.

Under the revised rules, the reserved or waitlist for each category of posts will now be increased to 20 per cent of the total vacancies or up to five candidates, whichever is higher. Earlier, the waitlist was limited to 10 per cent of the total vacancies or two candidates.

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The Cabinet has also approved extending the operational validity of the waitlist from six months to one year. The revised provision will enable departments to fill vacancies from the waitlist if a selected candidate fails to join, resigns, dies, or has his or her candidature cancelled within one year or until the publication of results of the next recruitment examination.

According to the Cabinet, the amendment is intended to ensure that vacancies do not remain unfilled due to non-joining or other unforeseen circumstances, thereby reducing delays in the recruitment process and improving administrative efficiency.

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The government also stated that the revised waitlist mechanism is expected to create additional employment opportunities for candidates appearing in APSSB examinations, as more candidates in the merit list may now receive appointments if vacancies arise during the validity period.

The APSSB conducts recruitment for a wide range of Group ‘C’ posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government. Recruitment delays caused by candidates declining appointments or failing to join have often resulted in vacant posts remaining unfilled until the next examination cycle.

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By expanding the waitlist and extending its validity, the Cabinet aims to make the recruitment process more responsive while ensuring that government departments can fill essential positions without initiating fresh recruitment exercises each time a vacancy arises.

The amendment forms part of a broader package of governance and administrative reforms approved by the Cabinet during its meeting on Friday. If implemented effectively, the revised rules are expected to improve manpower availability in government departments while making the recruitment process more efficient and candidate-friendly.