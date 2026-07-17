Cabinet clears 36 ASI posts to strengthen Arunachal Armed Police Battalions

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of 36 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the 1st and 2nd Arunachal Armed Police Battalions (AAPBn) as part of measures aimed at strengthening the state’s policing and administrative framework.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, which approved a series of administrative reforms across various government departments.

According to the Cabinet, the newly created posts will be in Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Level-5, under the 1st and 2nd Arunachal Armed Police Battalions. The move is intended to enhance the operational capacity and administrative functioning of the battalions.

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Besides creating the new ASI posts, the Cabinet also approved the grant of special grade designation to personnel serving in the state’s prison and correctional administration. The benefit will cover Jail Wardens, Jail Drivers, Head Wardens and Chief Head Wardens, recognising their role in the correctional system and strengthening the administrative structure of prisons.

While the Cabinet release does not specify the timeline for recruitment or appointment against the newly created posts, the approval is expected to enhance supervisory strength within the Arunachal Armed Police Battalions once implemented.

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The creation of additional supervisory positions is generally aimed at improving command, discipline and operational efficiency within police organisations. Similarly, the grant of special grade designation for prison personnel is expected to support career progression and improve institutional functioning within the correctional administration.

The approval forms part of a broader set of governance and administrative decisions taken by the Cabinet during its meeting on Friday, covering sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education, public safety and legal reforms.