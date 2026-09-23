Cabinet Approves Empowered Committee for Upper Siang Multipurpose Project PFR Survey

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the constitution of an Empowered High-Level Committee to guide and coordinate the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey and associated activities for the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

According to the Cabinet release, the resolution was passed under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The government said the committee is intended to help ensure that the survey is conducted in a transparent, peaceful and people-centric manner.

The Cabinet noted that the project was declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008. The release said the project has potential implications for water and energy security, flood moderation in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin, employment generation and long-term socio-economic development of the Siang region.

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Committee constituted

The Empowered High-Level Committee will be chaired by Ojing Tasing, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Alo Libang, Advisor to the Chief Minister and MLA from Yingkiong & Tuting, and Oni Panyang, MLA from Geku-Mariyang, have been named as members of the committee.

The Cabinet’s decision comes amid concerns and differing views surrounding the proposed project and the ongoing PFR-related activities.

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Focus on engagement with local communities

The Cabinet release said it took note of concerns raised by sections of people in Siang and Upper Siang districts regarding what it described as misinformation and disinformation being spread by certain vested interests.

At the same time, the Cabinet emphasised that the peaceful conduct of the PFR process would depend on sustained and meaningful engagement with residents of the two districts.

The government stated that the voices, welfare and aspirations of likely Project Affected Families (PAFs) and local communities would remain central to the process.

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The Cabinet further reaffirmed its stated commitment to development while respecting local traditions and community interests, expressing the view that continued dialogue would help the survey proceed peacefully.

The Cabinet decision comes amid an ongoing public debate over the proposed SUMP. The Adi Bane Kebang United recently submitted a memorandum seeking that the proposed project be scrapped and PFR activities halted, while the government has now constituted the high-level committee to coordinate the survey and emphasised community engagement. The two positions are distinct and should be understood as part of the ongoing discussion surrounding the project.

The newly constituted committee is therefore expected to play a role in coordinating the PFR process and facilitating engagement between the administration and communities in the affected districts.