Cabinet approves CM CARES to improve access to quality healthcare across Arunachal

ITANAGAR, July 17: In a major push to strengthen healthcare delivery and social protection, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the launch of CM CARES (Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Action for Resilient, Equitable & Healthy State), an umbrella initiative aimed at improving access, affordability and quality of healthcare services across the state.

The initiative was approved during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. According to the Cabinet, CM CARES has been designed to bring together existing healthcare and welfare programmes under a single framework to ensure better coordination among departments, improve service delivery and enhance financial protection for citizens.

The government said the programme will build upon existing health infrastructure and flagship welfare schemes while adopting a more integrated approach to healthcare delivery. The objective is to make quality healthcare services more accessible to people across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

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Under CM CARES, the government will strengthen several ongoing flagship initiatives, including the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), Chief Minister Organ Transplant Services (CMOTS), Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Services (CM HELPS), Chief Minister Free Chemotherapy Services, and the Chief Minister Social Security Schemes (CMSSS). The initiative also provides for the expansion of patient support infrastructure through the establishment of patient guest houses and referral support services.

One of the key decisions under the programme is the enhancement of financial assistance for organ transplant procedures. The Cabinet approved an additional ₹2.5 lakh each for renal, liver and bone marrow transplants under CMAAY over and above the existing coverage. The scheme will also extend support for specialised medical procedures such as cochlear implantation and corneal transplantation, expanding access to advanced healthcare for eligible beneficiaries.

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The initiative also places emphasis on the early identification and management of childhood developmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Cabinet said efforts will focus on strengthening screening, referral and early intervention mechanisms while enhancing social protection for vulnerable sections of society.

Another important component of CM CARES is the Holistic Ecosystem for Active Living & Wellness (HEAL) framework. According to the Cabinet, the framework seeks to shift the healthcare system from a treatment-oriented approach towards preventive healthcare, wellness promotion and early intervention. The government said this approach is intended to contribute to a healthier and more resilient population over the long term.

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Healthcare experts have increasingly emphasised the importance of integrating preventive care, financial protection and specialised medical services within public health systems. The CM CARES initiative reflects this broader policy approach by combining multiple healthcare programmes under a unified governance framework while expanding support for high-cost treatments and strengthening patient care infrastructure.

The effectiveness of the initiative, however, will depend on timely implementation, inter-departmental coordination and the availability of adequate healthcare infrastructure and trained medical personnel, particularly in geographically remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.