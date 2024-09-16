Arunachal

Cabinet Approves Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000

The Cabinet further approved "Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024".

Last Updated: September 16, 2024
ITANAGAR-  The State Cabinet that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made several landmark decisions including amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000.

State Cabinet while approving the proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Health Service Rules, 2000, gave positive nod to frame the Recruitment rules for Health & Wellness Officer and Tutor and  recruitment rules for newly created posts of Director Medical Education and Director Family Welfare.​

As 10 new nursing superintendent posts have been created, the Council of Minister approved the recruitment rules of Nursing Superintendent to align with present needs and job responsibilities of Nursing Cadre.

Also Read- Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018 

The Cabinet further approved “Arunachal Pradesh Allied and Health Care Council Rules, 2024”.

Giving Health sector a major boost, the State Government in past eight years has taken a massive health infrastructure upgradation drive and numerous initiatives to achieve affordable, accessible, equitable and quality health care for people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read-  Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

To further achieve the unmet requirement of Health personnels and creating employment opportunities, the cabinet today considered various proposals submitted by the Department of Health & Family Welfare to further strengthen health care services in the State through the three main components – prevention, curative and rehabilitation care services.

