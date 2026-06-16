Cabinet Approves ₹2,000-Crore Rural Roads Programme to Connect Unserved Villages

ITANAGAR — The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has reviewed the implementation framework of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme (CM-CSRRDP), an ambitious initiative aimed at extending all-weather road connectivity to remote and unconnected habitations across the state.

The programme, announced in the State Budget, seeks to connect all habitations with populations below 250 that currently lack road access. According to the government, a total of 1,129 habitations are proposed to be covered under the initiative by 2029.

To achieve this objective, the state plans to develop approximately 6,567 kilometres of road network through phased investments amounting to ₹2,000 crore over the next three financial years.

Officials described the programme as a major infrastructure intervention intended to bridge connectivity gaps in remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain and geographical challenges have historically limited access to essential services.

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The government said improved road connectivity is expected to enhance access to education, healthcare facilities, markets, government services and livelihood opportunities for rural communities.

Road infrastructure is often considered a critical component of rural development, particularly in hill states where transportation challenges can affect economic activity, service delivery and emergency response.

According to the Cabinet, the programme is expected to contribute not only to physical connectivity but also to broader socio-economic development by facilitating movement of goods, reducing travel time and improving access to public services.

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The initiative is also expected to support tourism development by improving accessibility to remote destinations with tourism potential. Improved transport networks could help local communities participate more effectively in economic activities linked to tourism and allied sectors.

Officials noted that the programme aligns with the government’s broader objective of ensuring balanced regional development and reducing disparities between connected and underserved areas.

The Cabinet observed that road connectivity remains a key prerequisite for inclusive growth, particularly in remote border regions where infrastructure development plays a significant role in improving quality of life and expanding economic opportunities.

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With investments planned over the next three years, the CM-CSRRDP is expected to become one of the largest state-funded rural connectivity initiatives undertaken in Arunachal Pradesh in recent years.

The government has expressed confidence that the programme will strengthen rural infrastructure, improve service delivery and create new opportunities for communities that have remained disconnected from mainstream development processes.