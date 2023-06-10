C20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh has the capacity to generate 50,000 MW of hydro-electricity- Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while addressing the C20 Summit in Namsai on Saturday said that “ Arunachal Pradesh alone has the capacity to generate 50,000 MW of hydro-electricity, positioning it as a powerhouse for the country.

In terms of connectivity, he stated that Arunachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress since the current BJP government came into power in India. The state now enjoys air connectivity to the capital city, along with airports in Pasighat, Tezu, Ziro and several other advanced landing grounds (ALGs) in the pipeline. The development of the two-lane and four-lane highways connecting the state capital and frontier highways reaching the border villages has vastly improved transportation.

Additionally, railway connectivity is under development and the state now benefits from enhanced internet connectivity through 4G networks. For the accelerated development in the region, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has expressed it’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since assuming office in 2014.

Addressing the meeting, Mein stated that the state offers immense opportunities for cultural tourism, religious tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism covering activities like trekking, river rafting & mountaineering, as well as sports and research tourism, due to its rich bio and cultural diversity. The state’s numerous torrential & perennial rivers such as Siang, Dibang, Subansiri, Kameng, Lohit and streams offer immense hydro-power generation possibilities.

He however added that despite its tremendous potential, Arunachal Pradesh faces certain limitations in terms of marketing, agri-processing units, skilled manpower and in research & development which needs to be improved. In this regard, he sought the intervention of private companies to invest and establish industries such as agro-based industries, food processing units and other ventures and help to overcome these challenges.

The C20 Summit held in Namsai, has brought together foreign diplomats, resource persons, intellectuals and delegates from various civil society organizations from G20 countries. The event, organized by Vivekananda Kendra and G20 Secretariat of Arunachal Pradesh hosted in the picturesque “Land of Pagodas,” has opened up a platform to discuss the potentials for investments and challenges of Arunachal Pradesh.

The C20 Summit at Namsai is serving as a platform to highlight the untapped potential of Arunachal Pradesh and invite national and international industrialists to explore investment opportunities in the state. With the support and collaboration of stakeholders, Arunachal Pradesh aims to transform into a thriving hub of sustainable economic growth, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities for its people.

The meeting witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including GS VKV Kanyakumari Bhanudas Dhakras, Treasurer Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari Pravin Dhabolkar, Prant Sangathak Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Prant Rupesh Mathur, DC Namsai and several prominent industrialists from the country.