Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return to Arunachal After 13 Years; Exposition Begins in Tawang

TAWANG- The sacred relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu attending the inaugural ceremony of their exposition at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, on Saturday.

The exposition, scheduled from October 31 to November 21, will travel across three districts of the State, providing devotees an opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings.

According to the announced schedule, the relics will be displayed in Tawang district from October 31 to November 7, West Kameng from November 8 to 14, and Namsai from November 14 to 21.

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The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the exposition and thanked Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Ministry of Culture and the National Museum for their cooperation in organising the event.

He said the initiative, along with the recently concluded International Tourism Mart in Arunachal Pradesh, reflected the Centre’s support for promoting the State’s cultural and tourism potential.

Buddha’s Teachings and Message of Harmony

Addressing the gathering, Khandu highlighted the spiritual significance of the exposition, observing that the teachings of Lord Buddha remained particularly relevant at a time when the world was witnessing tensions and uncertainty.

He urged people to draw inspiration from the Buddha’s message of wisdom, compassion and coexistence, and encouraged Buddhist followers to practise these values in their everyday lives to promote harmony among communities.

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The Chief Minister also conveyed gratitude to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama for his greetings and blessings on the occasion. His message was shared with the gathering by the Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Venerable Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche.

Khandu also read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the exposition as an occasion of immense spiritual and cultural significance.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the teachings of Lord Buddha had guided humanity towards peace and compassion for more than two millennia and continued to strengthen India’s cultural and spiritual connections with countries across the world.

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Modi highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to preserve Buddhist heritage, including the development of important Buddhist sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, international Buddhist summits and conferences, and the exposition of sacred relics.

He also referred to the return of the Piprahwa relics to India after more than a century and the recognition of Pali as a classical language as significant steps towards preserving Buddhism’s intellectual and spiritual legacy.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as an important part of India’s Buddhist heritage, the Prime Minister highlighted the enduring significance of Tawang Monastery as a centre of Buddhist faith and learning. He expressed confidence that the exposition at Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai, along with the international conference on Buddhism being organised as part of the programme, would deepen appreciation of the country’s shared Buddhist heritage.

Arunachal Buddhist Confederation Announced

A major announcement during the ceremony was the establishment of the Arunachal Buddhist Confederation, aimed at bringing together and strengthening the diverse Buddhist traditions and institutions of the State.

Khandu observed that Arunachal Pradesh had a distinctive Buddhist landscape, with both Mahayana and Theravada traditions flourishing in different regions.

Mahayana Buddhist communities are present in Tawang, West Kameng, Mechuka, Tuting, the Taksing area and Anjaw, while Theravada Buddhist communities are concentrated in Namsai and Changlang.

The Chief Minister said the decision to establish the Confederation had been taken following consultations with senior leaders and representatives of both traditions, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Jignu Namchoom.

Venerable Agadhamma, Chief Monk of Namsai Pariyatti Sasana Buddhist Vihara, has been selected as the first President of the Confederation, while Thupten Kalden, Director of the Department of Karmik & Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), will serve as its Secretary General.

The Confederation will seek affiliation with the International Buddhist Confederation, providing a common platform to promote and strengthen the State’s diverse Buddhist practices and traditions.

Push for Development of Buddhist Heritage Sites

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement in the Union Budget regarding the development of Buddhist sites in the Northeast.

He said that following discussions with the Union Minister for Tourism, the Ministry was working on a policy framework for the initiative.

Khandu expressed confidence that the proposed policy would benefit Buddhist heritage sites across Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to their preservation and development.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, legislators, the Chief Secretary, representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the National Museum and the International Buddhist Confederation, among others.