Buddha Relics Exhibition Opens in Leh

LEH- On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the ‘Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of the Tathagata’ was inaugurated in Leh, marking a significant cultural and spiritual event in the region.

The relics on display are associated with the Piprahwa Stupa in Kapilavastu, where they were excavated in the late nineteenth century. These relics are widely regarded as embodying the teachings and legacy of Gautama Buddha.

The exposition is scheduled to continue until May 14, allowing residents and visitors from across Ladakh to pay their respects. In the coming days, the relics are also expected to travel to Zanskar, expanding access to the exhibition.

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Organisers noted that the event provides a rare opportunity for devotees and the general public to engage with Buddhist heritage in a direct and meaningful way. It is also expected to contribute to the growth of spiritual and cultural tourism in Ladakh, a region already known for its strong Buddhist traditions.

The exposition reflects ongoing efforts to preserve and promote India’s cultural heritage while encouraging wider participation in spiritual and historical narratives.

Exhibition Schedule & Locations

The relics will be available for public veneration across different regions of Ladakh until May 14, 2026.