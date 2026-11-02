Brokpa, Sartang and Bugun Cultural Heritage Documented in RCML Research Initiative﻿

WEST KAMENG- Efforts to preserve the critically endangered languages and indigenous cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh have received a boost with the successful completion of an intensive field study by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), Roing, in West Kameng district.

The field study, conducted from October 14 to 31, 2026, focused on documenting the linguistic and cultural heritage of three communities — Brokpa (Monpa), Sartang and Bugun (Khowa).

The initiative primarily aims to preserve, promote and revitalise critically endangered indigenous languages by documenting traditional knowledge and oral narratives that have been passed down through generations.

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The RCML research team, comprising Dr. Rotnojoy Reang and Dr. Thanglienmang Haokip, Research Officers, and Ms. Ama Pinky Kago, Junior Research Officer, interacted with community elders, traditional knowledge holders, storytellers and community leaders during the fieldwork.

The researchers collected oral narratives covering folktales, myths, traditional belief systems, oral histories and other forms of indigenous knowledge. These accounts are considered important cultural resources, particularly as many traditional narratives continue to be transmitted orally rather than through written records.

A significant outcome of the field study will be the preparation of illustrated folktale books based on the collected linguistic and oral materials. The narratives will be systematically transcribed, compiled and published as accessible reading resources for children, students, young people and the wider community.

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The initiative is expected to encourage younger generations to develop a stronger connection with their mother tongues and cultural roots while contributing to the documentation and preservation of indigenous knowledge.

RCML acknowledged the support and cooperation extended by the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), Sartang Welfare Society (SWS) and All Bugun (Khowa) Society (ABKS), along with community members and traditional knowledge holders across the three communities.

The centre also expressed gratitude to local representatives, village leaders, cultural practitioners and other individuals who facilitated the research team’s interactions and documentation activities during the field study.

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The fieldwork was undertaken as part of RCML’s project titled “Promotion of Literary Development of Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh.” The project aims to strengthen the documentation of indigenous languages and ensure the transmission of linguistic and cultural heritage to future generations.

The initiative is supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) through the Department of Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

With several indigenous languages facing the challenge of declining intergenerational transmission, initiatives such as this field study highlight the importance of community participation, systematic documentation and the development of reading materials in preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s linguistic diversity.