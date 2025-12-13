Itanagar

BRO DG Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Governor KT Parnaik highlights the dual role of BRO projects in strengthening national security and delivering socio-economic benefits to Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 13/12/2025
1 minute read
BRO DG Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Director General of Border Roads Organisation ( BRO ) , Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan on Friday. The meeting focused on strengthening strategic road connectivity to border areas, ensuring regular maintenance of existing infrastructure and establishing mechanisms for swift restoration of road communication during disruptions.

During the interaction, the Governor conveyed gratitude to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the successful execution of ten strategically important roads and twenty-two bridges under the Arunank, Udayak, Vartak and Brahmank projects. These assets were virtually inaugurated on December 7, 2025, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- IIM Ahmedabad Shodhyatra Team Meets Arunachal Governor

The Governor said the projects mark a significant milestone in the State’s infrastructure development, particularly in enhancing military mobility and ensuring year-round access to remote and sensitive border regions. He noted that improved road connectivity strengthens operational readiness and enables quicker response by the armed forces.

At the same time, the Governor emphasised the broader civilian impact of the projects, stating that improved connectivity would bring substantial socio-economic benefits to local communities. Better road access, he said, would support trade, healthcare access, education and livelihood opportunities across the State.

Also Read- Assam SIT Files 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Case

Commending the BRO’s humanitarian efforts, the Governor acknowledged initiatives such as medical outreach camps in remote villages and the establishment of Play and Learning Rooms for children of casual labourers engaged in road construction. He said these measures reflect the organisation’s commitment not only to national security but also to community welfare.

The Director General briefed the Governor on the progress and challenges of ongoing strategic projects in Arunachal Pradesh and assured him of the BRO’s continued focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure in difficult terrain and climatic conditions.

Tags
Last Updated: 13/12/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 Begins in Itanagar

Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 Begins in Itanagar

Arunachal: 3rd NIELIT Job Fair Draws 362 Youth in Itanagar

Arunachal: 3rd NIELIT Job Fair Draws 362 Youth in Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Conclude 120-Hour ZSI Internship

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students Conclude 120-Hour ZSI Internship

Arunachal: NABARD, RBI Stress SHG Role in Credit Planning

Arunachal: NABARD, RBI Stress SHG Role in Credit Planning

Arunachal: Governor Addresses NERIST Convocation

Arunachal: Governor Addresses NERIST Convocation

Arunachal Literature Festival Begins in Itanagar

Arunachal Literature Festival Begins in Itanagar

Disaster Management Training Begins at HU Itanagar

Arunachal: Three-Day DM Workshop Begins at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Governor Hands Over CSR-Sponsored Bus to OWA

Arunachal: Governor Hands Over CSR-Sponsored Bus to OWA

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Graces North East NSS Festival

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Graces North East NSS Festival

Itanagar Cycling Club Marks 7th Foundation Day

Itanagar Cycling Club Marks 7th Foundation Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button