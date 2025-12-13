BRO DG Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR- The Director General of Border Roads Organisation ( BRO ) , Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan on Friday. The meeting focused on strengthening strategic road connectivity to border areas, ensuring regular maintenance of existing infrastructure and establishing mechanisms for swift restoration of road communication during disruptions.

During the interaction, the Governor conveyed gratitude to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the successful execution of ten strategically important roads and twenty-two bridges under the Arunank, Udayak, Vartak and Brahmank projects. These assets were virtually inaugurated on December 7, 2025, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Governor said the projects mark a significant milestone in the State’s infrastructure development, particularly in enhancing military mobility and ensuring year-round access to remote and sensitive border regions. He noted that improved road connectivity strengthens operational readiness and enables quicker response by the armed forces.

At the same time, the Governor emphasised the broader civilian impact of the projects, stating that improved connectivity would bring substantial socio-economic benefits to local communities. Better road access, he said, would support trade, healthcare access, education and livelihood opportunities across the State.

Commending the BRO’s humanitarian efforts, the Governor acknowledged initiatives such as medical outreach camps in remote villages and the establishment of Play and Learning Rooms for children of casual labourers engaged in road construction. He said these measures reflect the organisation’s commitment not only to national security but also to community welfare.

The Director General briefed the Governor on the progress and challenges of ongoing strategic projects in Arunachal Pradesh and assured him of the BRO’s continued focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure in difficult terrain and climatic conditions.