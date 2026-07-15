Bridge Rebuilt in Record Time, Damin-Huri Border Outpost Reconnected After Flash Flood

KOLORIANG- The Kurung Kumey District Administration has restored connectivity to the strategically important border outpost of Damin-Huri after a flash flood washed away a key bridge on July 13, leaving the remote region temporarily cut off.

The restoration effort was led by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, who coordinated an immediate response involving the District Administration, the 85 Road Construction Company (RCC), and local residents. Despite continuous rainfall, difficult terrain, and challenging weather conditions, teams worked around the clock to construct a temporary log bridge, enabling the movement of people and essential supplies.

According to the District Administration, the operation was carried out in close coordination with the Officer Commanding of 85 RCC and his team. The active participation of the local community also played a significant role in the timely completion of the restoration work.

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Following the disaster, the District Administration constituted and activated a Quick Response Team (QRT), which was deployed to Damin-Huri and Parsi Parlo to assess the extent of the damage. The team conducted on-site inspections, interacted with affected residents, and facilitated immediate relief and assistance in the impacted areas.

The flash flood had completely disrupted connectivity to Damin-Huri, affecting the movement of residents, essential commodities, emergency services, and government personnel. As Damin-Huri serves as an important border outpost, the disruption also had strategic implications, highlighting the importance of restoring access without delay.

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With the temporary bridge now operational, the transportation of essential goods and emergency services has resumed, bringing relief to local residents while ensuring continued access to the strategically sensitive frontier region.

The District Administration has also advised residents to remain vigilant during the ongoing monsoon season, warning that persistent rainfall could trigger additional flash floods and landslides. Officials stated that restoration teams remain on standby to respond promptly to any future emergencies.

From an administrative perspective, the rapid restoration demonstrates the importance of coordinated disaster response in remote border districts where infrastructure disruptions can have humanitarian as well as strategic consequences. The operation underscores the role of inter-agency cooperation, local community participation, and preparedness in minimizing the impact of natural disasters during the monsoon season.