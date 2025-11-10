BREAKING- Deadly Car Blast Near Red Fort Kills 8 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least eight people dead and more than two dozen injured, triggering panic in one of the capital’s busiest and most heavily policed areas. The blast occurred around 7:45 p.m., igniting multiple vehicles and sending plumes of smoke through the historic district, which lies adjacent to a major tourist corridor.

Early assessments from senior Delhi Police officials indicate that the explosion originated from a device placed inside a white sedan parked near the metro entrance. The resulting fireball engulfed several nearby vehicles and damaged storefronts, with debris scattered across the road. Authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the explosive, pending forensic examination.

Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia and GTB received at least 24 injured individuals, many with burns, shrapnel injuries, and smoke inhalation. Fire services deployed more than seven tenders to control the blaze, while paramedics transported victims amid heavy traffic and growing crowds.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of confusion as smoke rose from the blast site. Many described hearing a loud detonation followed by flames and people fleeing the vicinity. Videos circulating on social media showed responders attempting to douse the flames while bystanders recorded the unfolding emergency.

The incident comes hours after a terror module was reportedly dismantled in Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about a possible link. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora told reporters that the explosion is being treated as a “serious security breach,” adding that forensic teams and special units are inspecting the site.

The National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been deployed to assess whether the explosion was deliberate and to examine any potential connections to previous threats. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Authorities issued a high alert across the National Capital Region, temporarily suspending metro services at Chandni Chowk and adjacent stations. Checkpoints were intensified near key landmarks including India Gate and Connaught Place.

As the incident unfolded, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and minister Kapil Mishra returned to the capital from Gujarat to oversee emergency operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an urgent meeting with intelligence agencies and senior police personnel.

The blast’s proximity to the Red Fort — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbolically significant location — has renewed public scrutiny over security preparedness in central Delhi. This area has witnessed security incidents before, including disruptions during the 2020 Republic Day protests.

Outside hospitals, families awaited information on their relatives as officials continued to retrieve evidence from the blast site late into the night. Investigators are expected to analyze CCTV footage, vehicle remnants, and chemical traces to determine the exact cause and identify potential suspects.

The explosion underscores ongoing vulnerabilities in urban security systems, particularly in high-density zones with significant tourist footfall. As the investigation progresses, authorities face mounting pressure to clarify whether lapses occurred and how future attacks can be prevented.