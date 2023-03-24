BREAKING- 14 political parties move Supreme Court alleging misuse of CBI, ED; seek pre-arrest guidelines

NEW DELHI- Fourteen political parties moved the Supreme Court on Friday alleging that the Central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders, news agency PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

“Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines,” Singhvi said, news agency PTI reported.

He further claimed that 95 percent of probes by central agencies are against leaders from opposition parties.

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the CBI and ED.