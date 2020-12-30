Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan Completes first leg in Arunachal

PASIGHAT- Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan- a river rafting expedition and public outreach programme started from Gelling, Arunachal Pradesh on 23rd December, 2020 by undertaking rafting led by NDRF team.

The first leg of the expedition was inaugurated by Kiren Rijiju ji, MoS (Youth Affairs & Sports and Minority Affairs), Government of India by participating in rafting at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh.

On last day of the first leg of expedition, a day long programme including Mass Awareness programme was organized, on 30th December, 2020 at College College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

The Chief Guest Rattan Lal Kataria, MoS (Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment), Government of India addressed the function and felicitated the winners (among competing students).

The function was LIVE streamed across various social media platforms and attended by Dy. Commissioner (East Siang), Dr. Kinny Singh and MLA Ninong Ering, Lambo Tayeng, Kaling Moyomng among various officers from the district administration, scientist, and other dignitaries.

Smt. Sadhana Deori, IAS, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh delivered the welcome address while V. D. Roy, Secretary, Brahmaputra Board elaborated about the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan, followed by presentations from various organizations and concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Gammo Kamki, Dy. Chief Engineer, Brahmaputra Board.

The second leg of the expedition will begin on 31st December, 2020 in presence of Rattan Lal Kataria ji, Hon’ble MoS (Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment), Government of India at Pasighat. The rafting team led by NDRF will reach Dibrugarh on the 1st January, 2021. The expedition will conclude on 20th January, 2021 with day halt programme at Majuli, Assam on 5thJanuary, 2021 and at Guwahati on 14th January, 2021.