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Brahma Kumaris Launch State-Level Anti-Drug Campaign

The Brahma Kumaris launched the state-level "10-Crore Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign" in Itanagar, bringing together government leaders, police, students and community members to promote an addiction-free Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
Brahma Kumaris Launch State-Level Anti-Drug Campaign

ITANAGAR: The Brahma Kumaris on Sunday launched the state-level “10-Crore Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign” under the theme “Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal” at its RajYoga Centre in Jollang, Itanagar. The initiative aims to promote an addiction-free society through awareness, community participation and youth engagement.

Home Minister Mama Natung, who attended the programme as the Chief Guest, stressed the importance of collective efforts involving families, educational institutions, communities and government agencies to address substance abuse, particularly among the youth. He said coordinated action and public awareness are essential for building a healthier and more resilient society.

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Director General of Police Darshan Singh Jamwal, the Guest of Honour, highlighted the role of preventive awareness, community vigilance and responsible citizenship in tackling addiction-related challenges. He said cooperation among law enforcement agencies, civil society and local communities is vital in addressing the issue effectively.

The programme brought together students, teachers, recovering youth, social workers, police personnel and community leaders, reflecting a collective approach towards preventing drug abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles.

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During the event, BK Junu, Manager of the Brahma Kumaris, administered an anti-drug pledge in which participants resolved to remain free from addiction, discourage substance abuse and contribute towards building an addiction-free society.

The organisers said the campaign is part of the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and seeks to encourage value-based living, community participation and preventive awareness to support the vision of a drug-free India.

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Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
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