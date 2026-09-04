﻿Borguli Villagers Urge Government for Long-Term Flood and Erosion Protection

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Severe erosion along the Siang River is threatening agricultural land and livelihoods in several villages of Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district, with residents of Borguli urging the government to take immediate steps to protect vulnerable farmland and riverbank areas.

According to villagers, continuing erosion has already resulted in the loss of large stretches of agricultural land, cash crops and bamboo groves in the area. Borguli village is now facing a growing threat to its Wet Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields, which remain an important source of livelihood for local farming families.

Residents have appealed for permanent flood-control and erosion-protection measures, including strengthening of vulnerable embankments, to prevent further loss of agricultural land.

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Local resident Otil Tayeng reportedly showed the extent of damage caused by the advancing river. According to Tayeng, he has lost approximately eight acres of bamboo grove to erosion. The bamboo plantation, he said, was an important source of income for his family.

Tayeng said his agricultural land is also central to supporting his family and meeting the educational needs of his children. With erosion continuing, he expressed concern that the remaining land could also be lost if effective protective measures are not implemented.

According to local accounts, erosion in the area began in 2021 and has intensified over the subsequent years, increasing concerns among farmers and residents living along vulnerable stretches of the riverbank.

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The affected villagers have urged Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to treat the issue as a priority and initiate long-term measures for embankment reinforcement and flood and erosion protection.

The situation highlights the vulnerability of agricultural communities living along the Siang River, where continued riverbank erosion can directly affect farmland, income sources and rural livelihoods.

Villagers are therefore seeking a sustainable and permanent solution rather than short-term protective measures, stressing that timely intervention could help prevent further loss of agricultural land and property along the riverbank.