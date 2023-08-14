Borguli FC wins inter-village I-Day Football tournament by beating Mirku FC with 3-2 goals

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- While playing in the final of 1st ever inter-village I-day football tournament being played today at the playground of Doying Gumin college, Pasighat, the Borguli FC (Borguli village) lifted the trophy with cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 (one lakh) by beating Mirku FC (Mirku village) with 3-2 goals.

The first goal from Borguli FC came early a while after the match started which was netted by Hanu Tari (Tapai), but getting a penalty shootout chance Mirku FC hit an equalizer from Debong Kayin Mengu. However, Borguli FC also got a same penalty shootout chance and Mitin Tayeng could successfully hit the lead goal and later another goal from Borguli came from Olik Tayeng making Borguli’s score to 3 goals. From the part of team Mirku, despite their equally enthralling match, could only add one goal from Thomas Darang thereby making Borguli win the tournament by 3-2 goals.

Among the individual prizes, Olik Tayeng from Borgul was adjudged as Best Player of the tournament, while Aniyang Rukbo and Debong Kayin Mengu from Mirku were adjudged as Best Goalkeeper and Highest Scorer of the tournament respectively. While the best discipline prize was given to Miglung FC for their discipline play in the tournament.

Meanwhile, gracing on the occasion as Chief Guest, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong who is also a resident of Mirku village deeply appreciated the sportsmanship spirit of both the teams after closely watching the entire match. Moyong said that better outdoor stadiums are coming up in Pasighat like that of IGJ Higher School, D. Ering Higher School and JNC playground where youths from Pasighat as well as from the district can play their games and sports to develop more sporting talents.

“We are also working on making some of the stadium having night play facilities of lighting etc so that our youths could avail the best out of it by playing in the night also. I am very delighted to see the tournament being successfully organized by the organizing committee led by Talik Siram and team and I hope such opportunities in future will nurture good football players who will one day represent Arunachal Pradesh in the national level football”, said Moyong. With his closing note, Moyong wished everyone a happy Independence Day for 15th August and invited all to grace the I-Day celebration at Pasighat outdoor stadium.

While Ogam Mengu, ZPM Bogong-II who graced the final match as Guest of Honour also spoke on the occasion and hailed both the teams for displaying best sporting talent to the spectacular audiences while maintaining the sportsmanship spirit. Dana Moyong, Secretary General, District Football Association, East Siang district, Asar Padun, BJP Mandal President, 38th Pasighat and Otem Moyong, Gram Panchayat Chairperson from Gune village also accompanied both MLA Moyong and ZPM Mengu.