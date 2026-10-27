Borguli Celebrates Platinum Jubilee, Honours Founders and Educational Pioneers﻿

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Borguli village in Mebo Sub-Division of Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district celebrated its Platinum Jubilee on October 24 and 25, commemorating 75 years at its present location and honouring the pioneers who shaped its history and educational legacy.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao attended the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, while 38-Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang and Pasighat Municipal Council Deputy Chief Councillor Kamin Lego attended as Guest of Honour and Special Guest, respectively.

The celebration was organised under the patronage of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, with village secretary Oneswar Tayeng serving as organising chairman and Bolet Tayeng as organising secretary.

A key moment of the inaugural ceremony was the unveiling of a memorial stone by Gao in honour of the late Lipok Yirang, popularly known as Kotoki Tato, and the late Modon Perme, both remembered for their contributions to Borguli’s establishment and early development.

The memorial was constructed by Radang Sirum, an organisation founded by the Borguli Service Union, on land donated by Oneswar Tayeng. A souvenir documenting the village’s history was also released during the event.

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Villagers seek help to tackle agricultural land erosion

Addressing a memorandum seeking flood-control measures, Gao assured the villagers of his support in addressing severe erosion affecting their agricultural land.

He acknowledged Borguli’s contribution to education in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly its association with Bormoty Yirang Dai, recognised as the state’s first woman graduate. Gao said the village deserved due attention from the government.

Darang and Lego also extended their greetings and assured the community of possible assistance in tackling erosion, which threatens fertile agricultural fields and the livelihoods of residents.

The issue remained a significant concern during the celebrations, as villagers sought measures to protect their farmland from further loss.

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Closing ceremony honours village heritage

The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Ashan Riddi, Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, as Chief Guest, and Er Geyon Tayeng, Assistant Engineer in the Water Resources Department, as Guest of Honour.

Both commended the villagers for organising the jubilee despite the difficulties caused by extensive erosion of their wet rice cultivation fields. They described the event as an opportunity to honour the village’s founders, recognise its educational contributions and preserve its history for future generations.

Certificates and mementos were presented to winners of cultural and sporting competitions held during the two-day celebration.

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From Pekar Pumi to present-day Borguli

According to village records, Borguli’s first settlement was established in September 1950 at Pekar Pumi, about one kilometre northwest of the present village. The settlers moved to the current location in 1951, the year from which the Platinum Jubilee was commemorated.

The village’s early history is linked to the devastating earthquake of 1950. According to the account provided in the village history, the name Borguli is believed to have originated from the Assamese words “Bor” and “Guli”, referring to a large swirling stretch of river near the settlement. The river feature is known in Adi as “Asi Siel”.

The landmark reportedly helped officials identify the settlement when its name was required for earthquake-relief arrangements. The late Modon Perme played an important role in approaching the administration for relief and having the village’s name recorded.

Educational legacy of pioneering women

Education remains an important part of Borguli’s identity. The village is home to Bormoty Yirang Dai, recognised as Arunachal Pradesh’s first woman graduate, and Palonty Yirang Tayeng, her niece, recognised as the state’s second woman teacher.

Their achievements are remembered as milestones in a period when girls faced considerable barriers to formal education. Their legacy gave the jubilee added significance, highlighting the village’s contribution to educational progress in Arunachal Pradesh.

As Borguli marked 75 years at its present location, the celebrations honoured its founders and pioneering women while drawing attention to the continuing challenge of protecting agricultural land from erosion.