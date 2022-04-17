Bomdila: Thousands join felicitation programme of Padma Shri Awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche

BOMDILA- Thousands of people including young and old throng into the Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) Monastery Bomdila here on Sunday to felicitate and greet Guru Tulku Rinpoche for being awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian award “Padma Shri”. The felicitation program was been organized by the Bomdila Buddhist Society and TGL Monastery.

To mark the day, people offered prayers and presented traditional cultural events of various communities residing in the West Kameng District.

MLA- Dirang Phurpa Tsering, MLA- Khalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, MLA- Bomdila- Dongru Siongju, DC West Kameng, CO- Assam Rifle, Arunachal Scouts, Monks from Tawang Monastery, CBOs and public attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Padma Shri- Guru Tulku Rinpoche extended his gratitude to the government for the award and expressed his thankfulness to the people for extending warm receptions after the award.

He further appealed to the people to follow the path of peace; every issue and difference can be solved with dialogue. Stating that, he also stressed on the conservation of culture and tradition.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA- Phurpa Tsering extended gratitude to the central government as well as the State government for recognizing the contribution of Guru Tulku Rinpoche in the field of spiritualism, Education and various social works. Though this award has been awarded to the Guru but it’s a pride moment for the whole state, he added.

Today we all are very happy for such the highest Award to the Rinpoche, and we hope that he will continue such social and noble work in days to come’ stated MLA- Khalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma.

Meanwhile, a community feast was also organized for the public and monks.