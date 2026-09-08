Bogo Villagers Move to Conserve Indigenous Fish Species in River Siik

DARAK, ( West Siang )- A community-led initiative has proposed the establishment of a Community Fish Park-cum-Sanctuary in River Siik at Tallap Bogo village under Darak Circle of West Siang district, with the objective of conserving indigenous fish species and promoting sustainable management of the river ecosystem.

A village-level public consultative meeting on the proposed conservation initiative was held at Tallap Bogo village on September 5, bringing together local community members and stakeholders to discuss the proposal. The initiative is being taken under the banner of the Bogo Ao Welfare Society (BAWS), with the meeting organised by Darak Tourism & Social Welfare Foundation.

The proposal seeks to create a designated conservation area in the river where indigenous fish species can be protected from activities that could threaten their population and habitat. The initiative places community participation at the centre of efforts to conserve aquatic biodiversity.

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The accompanying documentation identifies the proposed site as part of River Siik in the Bogo area. A geo-tagged photograph included in the document records the river location, while another photograph shows participants at the consultative meeting holding a banner for the proposed Bogo Community Fish Park-cum-Sanctuary.

The proposal reflects an approach in which local communities seek to take an active role in protecting natural resources rather than relying solely on government-led conservation measures. Such community involvement can be particularly relevant for maintaining traditional knowledge and locally important fish habitats.

The initiative also has potential links with the area’s tourism interests, as the Darak Tourism & Social Welfare Foundation is involved in the process. However, the primary objective stated in the supporting material is the conservation of indigenous fish species in the river.

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The consultative meeting provided a platform for community-level discussion on the proposed sanctuary and its implementation. The attendance sheet attached to the documentation records participation by residents and other individuals from the Bogo area.

The proposal comes at a time when protection of local aquatic ecosystems is increasingly connected with sustainable livelihoods, food security and biodiversity conservation. A community-managed fish sanctuary, if formally established and effectively managed, could provide a mechanism for protecting breeding and feeding habitats while allowing fish populations to recover.

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The documentation, however, does not provide details on the proposed sanctuary’s final legal status, exact boundaries, management rules, funding arrangements or timeline for implementation. These aspects would need to be clarified through the appropriate authorities and subsequent consultations.

The Bogo initiative therefore represents an early-stage community conservation proposal, with local stakeholders seeking to establish a dedicated space for protecting indigenous fish species in River Siik.