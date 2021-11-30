National

Bodies of two COVID-19 victims found after 15 months at Bengaluru hospital mortuary

The bodies were recovered by the housekeeping staff, who later alerted the authorities.

November 30, 2021
0 1 minute read
Bodies of two COVID-19 victims found after 15 months at Bengaluru hospital mortuary
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
Story Highlights
  • the family said they were earlier informed by the hospital authorities that the body has been cremated. The family had also received a death certificate from the hospital.

BENGALURU –   In a shocking incident,  The bodies of two Covid-19 victims were found “rotting” at the ESI (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Hospital mortuary in Bengaluru, 15 months after they had succumbed to the infection.  According to the details, the incident was reported from ESI Hospital, where the COVID-positive patients had died in July 2020. The bodies were recovered by the housekeeping staff, who later alerted the authorities.

In a statement, relatives of one of the deceased (identified as Durga Sumithra), said her family received a call from the hospital, stating her body was found in an old freezer.

Read this also- South Africa Covid variant triggers alert in India

Commenting further, the family said they were earlier informed by the hospital authorities that the body has been cremated. The family had also received a death certificate from the hospital.

Related Articles

“Durga Sumithra had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital but she died after four days. We were informed that cremation will be done according to our tradition, but again we got a call yesterday that her rotted body was kept in the old freezer for the last 15 months which was very disturbing for us,” said Sujatha, a relative of Sumithra.

Read This Also- 281 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Karnataka’s SDM College

Hospital authorities informed that the other rotted body was that of Muniraju, also a resident of Bengaluru.

Muniraju’s son Satish said, “When we received a call from the hospital, saying that he was no more, we asked them for the body. But BBMP authorities told us that it was cremated. Later, when we went to collect the death certificate, they reiterated it and told us to sign the relevant documents.”

Read This Also- Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have now come under fire and an investigation has been launched.

The bodies will be handed over to the families once the postmortem formalities are completed.

Tags
November 30, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

November 11, 2021
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

November 8, 2021
10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

November 6, 2021
PM Modi At Army Post In J&K's Nowshera Sector On Diwali

PM Modi At Army Post In J&K’s Nowshera Sector On Diwali

November 4, 2021
China continues 'incremental and tactical actions' to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon ITANAGAR- Despite ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, China has continued “taking incremental and tactical actions” to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the United States, said a Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense in it's comprehensive report on China released on Wednesday. The Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. In addition, a substantial reserve force from the Tibet and Xinjiang Military Districts were deployed to the interior of Western China to provide a rapid response to the border situation, the report said. The Pentagon confirmed that in 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village in a piece of “disputed territory” between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC. At the height of the border standoff between China and India in 2020, the Chinese Army even installed a fiber-optic network in the remote areas of the western Himalayas to provide faster communications and increased protection from foreign interception, the report said. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in its latest report, pointing out that Beijing could have as many as 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 – an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago. The report said that China is actively investing in, and expanding its land, sea, and air-based means to deploy nuclear weapons, building the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces, not unlike the other two leading nuclear powers – the United States and Russia. The Pentagon, however, said that it is unlikely that China is seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked nuclear strike on a nuclear-armed adversary – primarily the United States – but this current expansion is aimed at deterring attacks from others by maintaining a credible threat of nuclear retaliation. SOURCE- input from agencies

China continues ‘incremental and tactical actions’ to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon

November 4, 2021
India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

November 3, 2021
Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over 'Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over ‘Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

November 2, 2021
High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

October 22, 2021
After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

October 19, 2021
Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button