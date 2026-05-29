Bo-Peep School Khonsa Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

KHONSA- Bo-Peep Upper Primary School in Khonsa marked its Golden Jubilee on Thursday, celebrating 50 years of educational service and community engagement in Tirap district. The event brought together ministers, legislators, district officials, alumni, parents, teachers, and residents to commemorate the institution’s journey since its establishment in 1975.

The celebration was organised under the aegis of the Women Welfare Association (WWA), Khonsa, which has played a central role in managing and supporting the school over the decades. The programme was attended by Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Works, Tourism and Public Libraries Minister P.D. Sona as Chief Guest, while Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong attended as Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries present included Transport, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, ADC Namneet Singh, Superintendent of Police Aditya, and several representatives from local bodies and community organisations.

Also Read- APWWS Organises Discussion on Polygamy and Women’s Mental Health in Yingkiong

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome song by students. Headmistress Narmada Devi Sumpa welcomed the guests and participants.

WWA Chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia presented an overview of the school’s history, tracing its growth from modest beginnings into one of the district’s recognised educational institutions. She highlighted the contributions of teachers, students, parents, alumni, donors and community members in shaping the institution over the last five decades.

A key feature of the programme was the release of the Golden Jubilee Souvenir Book, documenting the school’s history, achievements and milestones since 1975.

Also Read- Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Reviews Development Projects in Siang District

Addressing the gathering, Minister P.D. Sona underscored the importance of quality education and the role of committed teachers in nurturing students. He noted that educational reforms in Arunachal Pradesh are being implemented in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), with a focus on activity-based and experiential learning.

The minister also referred to ongoing efforts to improve transparency and accountability in teacher transfers and postings. Responding to a memorandum submitted by the WWA, he announced financial assistance of ₹2 crore in the next financial year for the construction of two additional classrooms at the school.

Also Read- NABARD Projects ₹80.65 Crore Priority Sector Credit Potential for Lohit in FY27

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ojing Tasing congratulated the school management and the Women Welfare Association for sustaining the institution and contributing to educational development in the region. Guest of Honour Wanglin Lowangdong similarly acknowledged the school’s achievements and the collective efforts of the community.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran and MLA Wanglam Sawin also addressed the gathering, commending the institution’s contribution to education in Tirap district and recognising the role played by the WWA and teachers in maintaining its legacy.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, alumni, parents and members of the public. As the school completed its 50-year journey, speakers emphasised the need to build on its legacy and continue strengthening access to quality education for future generations.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Chanyok Rajkumari, DD(T&H) and member of the Women Welfare Association.