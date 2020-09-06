BJYM organised fit India, fit Arunachal run across the state

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) today organized marathon race in the name and style of “run for fit India and fit Arunachal across the state”.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic the participants were restricted and limited in all places but participation was made by representative of several area so that they send the message to others in their respective area. The BJYM sources said.

This is an example for us but most important is that the exercise will make a man a fit body and a sound mind and this also gives a message to outsiders and also those who did not participated due to Covid and bad weather will carry out daily exercise to remain fit and fine. A senior party leaders said.

The fit India freedom run was organized across the state. All district unit, mandal level and booth level also organsied the run to make the participation of local leaders which will inspire others. The winners 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively were given away with prizes and case award.

At state capital Itanagar the marathon run was held from Arunodaya Higher Secondary School to IG Park which was participated by the members of the youth wing, the run was flagged off by state BJP President Biyuram Wahge, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Minister Sports & Youths Affairs Mama Natung, BJYM President Ram Tajo and others

In West Kameng district, the BJYM sponsored marathon race was flagged off by West Kameng district BJP President Yeshi Yamchodu and Bomdila town Magistrate Keshang Wangda. The rally started from Pedung gate via Bazar line, Buddha stadium, Bomdila. Around 60 youths participated the run.

In Papum Pare district the run was held in Doimukh circle where the race was held from Cola camp to Yupia district hq. Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali Tara flagged off the rally and also address the gathering.

Report of marathon race organized have been reported from Lower Siang, Namsai, Upper Siang and other district of state.