Arunachal

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming bypolls in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal

Last Updated: February 2, 2023
ITANAGAR-   The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of candidates for forthcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal. The party has fielded Tsering Lhamu for Lumla (ST) seat in Arunachal, while Dilip Saha has been given a ticket to contest from West Bengal’s Sagardighi seat.

The Lumla Assembly seat was vacant after the death of BJP leader Jambey Tashi and in West Bengal’s Sagardighi the election was necessary because of the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha.  Bypolls to be held on February 27.

Bye-elections to one assembly constituency, each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on February 27.  The counting of votes to all bypolls will be held on March 2.

The date of the issue of gazette notification was January 31, while February 7 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 8 while the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

Earlier, the Election Commission also announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

