BJP Mahila Morcha begins free Mask distribution camp in twin capital city

Itanagar- The state unit of BJP Mahila Morcha has opened two free mask distribution centers in the capital region, one in Itanagar and another in Naharlagun. For the next four days the masks will be distributed to the poor and needy people from these centres. Informing this state unit Mahila Morcha President Higio Aruni, claimed that in the districts too their members are distributing masks to the needy.

She inform that we have a target to distribute around ten thousand Mask daily in the capital complex and hope that all needy people can avail the opportunity.

She further appeal all those like minded people to join hands in fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Watch Video

Participating in the same event the state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that these masks have been stitched by the members of BJP women wing and in some case donated by the social workers.

He also urged people to strictly maintain social distance and wear masks.

Further BJP president claimed that party workers are distributing ration items to the needy people. “We are distributing ration especially to the non tribal who are stranded in the state and other also” he said.

The BJP MLA Nyamar Karbak attending the same event urged people of state not to take battle against COVID 19 lightly. “It is going to be lengthy and people need to take it seriously and take all the precautions,” he said.

He also appealed to the Arunachalee students stranded outside the state not to come back till the situation normalizes and assured that govt will extend all possible help to them. Party MLA Ojing Tasing was also present on the occasion.