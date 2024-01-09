BJP Chief JP Nadda to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha polls

GUWAHATI- BJP chief J P Nadda will attend meetings and review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls during his three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday.

He will arrive in Guwahati late in the night. On Wednesday, he will chair the meeting of the Assam BJP core and executive committees, the party said.

Nadda will attend the BJP state executive and state core committee meeting in Assam on January 10 and the state executive and state core committee meeting in Arunachal Pradesh on January 11.

Nadda will also review the preparations of the party in the state for the 2024 general elections, the BJP said and added that he will leave for Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

He will chair the meeting of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh core and executive committees at the State Guest House in Itanagar and also review preparations for the polls, the party said in a statement.