BJP announces Nabam Rebia as candidate for RS seat in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar- BJP has announced its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls in Arunachal Pradesh. Party has fielded Nabam Rebia for the biennial election which is scheduled on 19th of this month. His name was finalised during the BJP Central Election Committee meeting following which the party announced the ticket for Rebia late on Sunday night.

As per family members Nabam Rebia has been nominated and may file his nomination papers today afternoon.

Rebia was a former student leader and has served the state in various form and capacity as a Legal Advisor to Chief Minister in Gegong Apang ministry in way back in 90s, he served as Parliamentary Secretary, Cabinet Minister and Speaker.

He represented 14 Doimukh Assembly constituency of Papum pare district where he did not contested the last assembly election held in 2019 and give way to present legislature from the party.

Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on 19th June. It includes 18 seats where polling was deferred earlier due to the lockdown and six seats falling vacant in June and July. Tomorrow is the last date for filing nominations.