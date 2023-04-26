Bishweswar Tudu lauded Team Arunachal for successfully implementing CSS

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti & Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu lauded Team Arunachal led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for successfully implementing the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He said most of the projects here have completed more than 50% progress which is a good sign.

Accepting the fact that there are few difficulties and challenges in the implementation of these CSS schemes in the state due to different topography and terrain, he said he will be making a report suggesting some changes in the Central guidelines of these schemes to serve a state like Arunachal better and submit it to the Prime Minister.

Tudu assured to give full support and cooperation to the State Government, especially for the schemes in his own departments of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs and solve any pending issues related to these schemes. He also assured that there will be no dearth of funds from the centre to the state.

He said the ‘double engine’ government of BJP in centre as well as state has ensured that all the programs of the government are expedited in action and reach the target beneficiary. He, however said, that citizen involvement is utmost necessary for any scheme to be successful.

Speaking on Van Dhan Vikas Kendra, Tudu said that there are plans to open up these Kendras here to promote the rich tribal handicrafts of the state, which will convert the tribal wisdom into a remunerative economic activity. Van Dhan Vikas Karyakram seeks to promote and leverage the collective strength of tribal people to achieve a viable scale.

Tudu was on his maiden two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.