Birla Fertility & IVF Partners with Pasighat Hospital to Expand Fertility Care in Arunachal

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a significant step towards improving access to reproductive healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh, Birla Fertility & IVF has partnered with Health Care Hospital, Pasighat to provide advanced fertility services to couples seeking treatment within the state.

The collaboration was formally announced during the “Fertility Unscripted” Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held at Hotel Airport View in Lower Banskota, Pasighat. The event brought together fertility specialists, gynecologists and healthcare professionals from across the Northeast to discuss developments in reproductive medicine and fertility care.

The partnership aims to address a long-standing gap in specialized fertility services in Arunachal Pradesh, where many couples have traditionally been compelled to travel to cities outside the state for diagnosis and treatment. Through the collaboration, a range of fertility-related services will now be made available locally at Health Care Hospital, Pasighat.

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These services include fertility consultations, ultrasound scans, ovulation monitoring and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) procedures. The initiative will be supported by specialists from Birla Fertility & IVF’s network of centres across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kalpana Jain, Senior Consultant and Centre Head of Birla Fertility & IVF, Guwahati, emphasized the importance of making fertility care accessible and affordable. She highlighted factors that can affect fertility, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and Luteinized Unruptured Follicle (LUF) syndrome, stressing the need for timely diagnosis and appropriate management.

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Dr. Jain also shared clinical insights on improving the success rates of IUI procedures through proper monitoring, individualized treatment plans and early medical intervention.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kaling Megu, Chairman and Managing Director of Health Care Hospital, Pasighat, said the partnership would help local couples access specialized fertility care closer to home, thereby reducing both the financial costs and emotional stress associated with travelling outside the state for treatment.

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Dr. James Modi underscored the importance of early consultation and expert medical guidance in addressing fertility-related challenges and improving reproductive health outcomes.

Beyond clinical services, the programme also served as a platform for professional learning and awareness generation. Discussions focused on fertility awareness, recurrent pregnancy loss, advances in reproductive medicine and the importance of ethical healthcare practices.

Healthcare professionals attending the event welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the collaboration would strengthen fertility services in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to broader efforts to improve access to specialized healthcare in the state.

The partnership is expected to benefit couples across East Siang and neighboring districts by providing timely access to fertility assessment and treatment, reducing dependence on healthcare facilities outside Arunachal Pradesh.