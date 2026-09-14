Biri Takar Brings Bronze Medal to India at Tokyo Para Badminton International﻿

NAHARLAGUN,- Arunachal Pradesh para-athlete Biri Takar has won a bronze medal for India at the Japan Para Badminton International 2026 – Level II, held in Tokyo from September 8 to 13.

Takar represented India at the international tournament and delivered a strong performance to secure a place on the podium, marking a notable achievement for both Arunachal Pradesh and the country’s para-badminton contingent.

The achievement was announced by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), which congratulated Takar for his performance and described the medal as a proud moment for the state and the nation.

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The tournament was conducted under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the national governing body for badminton in India, and brought together para-badminton competitors at the international level.

Takar’s bronze-medal finish highlights the growing participation of athletes from Arunachal Pradesh in competitive para-sports. His performance also underlines the importance of opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete at international events.

The PAA said Takar demonstrated determination, skill and competitive spirit during the tournament. It also credited the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, for its continued support towards the development of para-sports and para-athletes in the state.

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The association said Takar’s achievement could serve as an inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly by demonstrating how access to training, opportunities and institutional support can help athletes compete successfully on the international stage.

The bronze medal in Tokyo adds to the growing recognition of Arunachal Pradesh’s para-athletes in national and international competitions.

The PAA congratulated Takar and wished him continued success in his upcoming international competitions.