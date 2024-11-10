Bihar: Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction

BARAUNI – A railway worker named Amar Kumar Raut, aged 35, died while uncoupling an engine from a bogie. The accident was caught on camera. It showed Amar trapped between the engine and train for over two hours. Raut was a resident of Dalsinghsarai in Samastipur district.

A video from the incident showed Amar trapped between the engine and the power car of the train when it was standing on platform no 5 of Barauni junction.

The accident occurred when Amar was preparing the couplings of the parcel van to attach it to the shunting engine, intending to move the train to the shunting station. Before he could complete the task, the shunting engine driver moved backward, crushing Amar between the engine and the parcel van.

According to media reports, onlookers raised an alarm, prompting the driver to flee, leaving the engine behind. The Lucknow-Barauni Express was standing on platform 5 of Barauni Junction, having reached its destination earlier in the morning.

It took railway authorities two hours to move the train and retrieve Amar’s body. This incident has caused outrage among passengers and workers. They demand accountability and immediate improvements in safety measures.

This tragedy is part of a series of safety failures in Indian Railways. There are growing concerns about the agency’s commitment to worker and passenger safety. The incident highlights serious issues within the railway system that need urgent attention.

Meanwhile East Central Railway authorities has ordered an investigation into the incident.