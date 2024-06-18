Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video- A bridge on Bakra river collapsed in the Sikti block area of the Araria in Bihar and fell into the river. It was built at an expense of crores of rupees at Padkiya Ghat in the district. A video of the collapse of the bridge has surfaced in which it can be heard that it has not even been a year of its construction.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The same bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in 2020 and 12 people, including four motorcyclists, had fallen into Bakra river. It had collapsed near Udahat under the Jokihat police station area in the district, reported ToI.

The locals alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the contractor and the department. The expense into constructing the bridge was reportedly Rs 12 crore.

It should be noted that three pillars of the Padariya bridge were swept away by the river, causing the bridge to collapse.

Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar said that the bridge collapse took place due to the negligence by the construction company’s owner. he demanded a enquiry on bridge collapse incident.