Arunachal

Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

The latest video of this show has surfaced in which there is a fierce fight between Chum Darang and TV actor Shehzada Dhami.

Last Updated: October 8, 2024
1 minute read
Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum Darang and Shazada Dhami in house- After a few hours have passed in ‘Bigg Boss’, the ruckus has started. The latest video of this show has surfaced in which there is a fierce fight between Chum Darang and TV actor Shehzada Dhami.

In this 17-second video, it is shown that everyone is sitting in the dining area. Chum is also sitting with them and many contestants of Bigg Boss are also seen around.

Then Shehzada (Shehzada Dhami) says in a low voice that  ” mirchi lag rahi hai “. Which Chum hears., and asked  Shehzada from which “chutney”…?

In response Shehzada says- ‘ Tumhare udhar ka hai ……?’ Hearing these words, Chum gets angry and asks Shehzada that “what do you mean by tumhare udhar ka hai.. I am offended. In response Shehzada says to Chum that you “tried to play a card” and the 17 second video ends.

