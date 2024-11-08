Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang Fearless Approach In Task Stuns All, Chum Proves Why She Is One Of The Strongest Contestants

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang’s performance in one of the tasks ” Time God task” left everyone completely impressed. Chum played with full dedication and strength, which left even her co-contestants stunned.

In the “Time God task”, Chum was in opposite team than that of her friends like Karan Veer Sharma and Shrutika Arjun. However, even then, she kept the game first and played fearlessly. She did not get afraid and fought with all her strength against contestants like Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathee. With her performance, Chum stood out as one of the most powerful contestant in Bigg Boss 18.

Chum Darang’s performance has left the audiences impressed. Sharing video of her performance on X (Twitter), one of the fans wrote,

“Praise where it’s due, #ChumDarang did her best in tasks, and she didn’t cheat in the task. She played to make her team of #VivianDsena win. She even returned the favour of #AvinashMishra #EishaSingh #AliceKaushik saving her from nomination.” “Physically she got hurt most i guess but didn’t cry about it once! hats off,” another added.

Watch Videos of Chum Darang

Chum Darang ki bigg boss 18 men entry

I have come here to represent Arunachal Pradesh, says Chum Darang