Bhutan Glacial Lake Burst: Flood Alert in Assam, and Bengal

GUWAHATI: A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan has triggered high flood alerts in parts of Assam and West Bengal, prompting large-scale precautionary evacuations in vulnerable areas of North Bengal. More than 10,000 people have been moved to safer locations in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, while authorities in Assam have placed vulnerable areas of Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts under close watch.

The outburst occurred at Shintaphu Lake, also spelt Sintaphu, in Bhutan’s Gasa district on Thursday evening, October 29. The sudden release of water entered the Mo Chhu river system, which flows downstream towards the Punatsangchhu and the Sankosh River in India, raising concerns about a rapid rise in water levels along the downstream stretches.

Reports estimate that approximately 7.4 million cubic metres of water were released from the lake. Shintaphu is among Bhutan’s 17 glacial lakes identified as potentially dangerous.

According to Bhutan’s state broadcaster, BBS, the flash flood damaged infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu natural hot springs, a popular tourist destination. Two Bailey bridges may have been washed away, while sections of the road leading to Laya village were reportedly damaged, disrupting connectivity. A solar-powered irrigation project was also partially affected.

The area around the hot springs had been evacuated in advance. No injuries or loss of life had been reported in Bhutan in the initial reports. However, darkness and the strong flow of floodwater hampered the assessment of the full extent of the damage.

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India issues special flood advisory

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan alerted Indian authorities. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission issued a special flood advisory on October 29, warning of a possible sudden rise in water levels in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district and Assam’s Dhubri district.

The advisory stated that floodwater could reach the India-Bhutan border within six to eight hours, potentially affecting downstream areas.

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Over 10,000 people evacuated in West Bengal

In West Bengal, authorities placed the Sankosh river system on red alert and began precautionary evacuations in vulnerable locations.

More than 10,000 people were shifted to safer places in Alipurduar district. According to district police officials, around 4,000 to 5,000 people were accommodated in temporary shelters, including school buildings, while more than 6,000 others were moved to safer locations.

NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed in vulnerable areas, including Tufanganj and Boxirhat in Cooch Behar district. Alerts were also issued for parts of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and the Darjeeling hills.

West Bengal Forest and Environment Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon appealed to residents living along the Sankosh River to remain alert and inform others about the possible flood threat. The warning covered areas including Upper Sankosh Forest Village, NKC Sankosh Tea Garden, Kumargram, Chengmari, Valka Barabisa, Jharaguri and Pakriguri.

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Assam government monitoring the situation

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was closely monitoring the possible impact of the Bhutan glacial lake outburst.

Vulnerable revenue circles in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts have been placed under watch, while disaster response teams and other agencies have been kept on standby.

The Assam government has also been coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to ensure preparedness. Officials have urged residents in vulnerable riverbank and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the local administration.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson reported that the Sankosh River’s water level was steady at 6:30 am on Friday, October 30.

Situation remains under observation

By Friday morning, some reports indicated a slight reduction in the intensity of the water flow from Bhutan. Nevertheless, authorities in both Assam and West Bengal continued monitoring river levels and maintaining communication with Bhutanese officials.

The immediate concern remains the possibility of a sudden rise in water levels along the Sankosh and its connected river channels. Residents living close to riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert, avoid approaching swollen rivers and follow official evacuation instructions.

While the large-scale evacuation in West Bengal reflects the precautionary response to the flood warning, the situation in Assam continues to be monitored closely, particularly in the downstream areas of Dhubri and Kokrajhar.