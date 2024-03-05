Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav 2024 concludes

NAMSAI- Namsai District hosted the 1st Edition of two events “Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh” and “Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav 2024” organised by Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharaton 2nd 3rd Match 2024.

As part of State government’s continued endeavour towards cultural preservation in the state, the 1st edition of Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh was organised on 28th-29th February 2024 at Poi Pee Mau Ground, Namsai.

The two-days festival featured competition between 18-indigenous folk musical dance groups from different districts of the state, each showing its own distinct culture and identity.

Kaa-kong Tou-Kai of Khamptis was the first cultural performance of the day which was followed by Tangong Dance of Kaman Mishmi, Kongku Rayo dance, Gompa Goenchen-Lunsan dance, Meyor dance, Nocte War dance, Yobin (Lisu) dance, Bro-Zai dance, Sii Daalo dance and a folk fusion concert by R.N Bapu and MIPA.



The second day of the festival was embellished by the remaining 9 cultural performances: Ora dance of Singpho, Xirju Homen (Nyrju Homen) dance of Galo, Yaku Chi Joh Ameh dance of Idu Mishmi, Daminda dance of the Apatanis, Disang dance of Adis, Aji Lhamu dance of Sherdukpen, Nyodi Putu Jwnyir Jenyer Kangam Me dance of Nyishi, Nah Folk dance of Nah tribe and Gasyo-Syo dance of Bugun which was followed by a folk fusion concert featuring Delong Padung.

Kaa-Kong Tou-Kai Dance of Khamtis emerged victorious in the indigenous cultural performance competition followed by the Nocte war dance and Yaku Chi Joh Ameh dance of the Idu Mishmi. These 3 performers further participated in the later festival Bharat Lok Sangeet Arunachal Utsav’2024 alongwith cultural troupes from across the country.

The two-day event featured cultural performances from 13 states of India viz Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odissa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh alongwith 3 winning cultural troupes of the earlier held Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural day performances started with “Unity Dance of Arunachal Pradesh” by the Tani Daughters Crew showcasing the five Tani tribes (Nyishi, Galo, Adi, Apatani and Tagin) followed by Kaa-Kong Tou-Kai (Peacock and cock dance) of the Khamtis (winning team) and 13 cultural performances from other states that comprised of Mukha Bhaona of Assam, Rouf of Jammu & Kashmir, Kali Aattam of Puducherry, Tsungremong of Nagaland, Jabro dance of Ladakh, Karagam of Tamil Nadu, Chhapeli of Uttarakhand, Ka-Shad-Sngei of Meghalaya, Lai Haraoba of Manipur, Hojaigiri dance of Tripura, Denjong Cha-Rab of Sikkim, Buhza Aih Cheraw of Mizoram, Chutkuchuta of Odisha and a folk fusion concert by Maylula and Chorun Mugli.

The second day of the Lok Sangeet commenced with the Nocte war dance and Yaku Chi Joh Ameh dance of the Idu Mishmis. Other cultural performances included Mukha Bhaona of Assam, Lastot Thonpo of Ladakh, Mayilattam of Puducherry, Kabui Naga folk dance of Manipur, Emma Len Chig of Sikkim, Kavadi of Tamil Nadu, Chheihlam of Mizoram, Ka Shad Phor Symbai/drum dance of Meghalaya, Moastu Dance of Nagaland, Kai Silambattam of Tamil Nadu, Jhoda Chanchari of Uttarakhand, Nyoma dance of Ladakh, Dailo Kolmo dance of Tripura followed by folk fusion concert by David Angu.

Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh and Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav’2024 that sought to preserve, promote and celebrate the rich indigenous folk art of the state and promote respect and cross-culture interaction between Indian states and union territories was a huge success.

The active participation of public, student body councils as well as of ArSRLM SHGs who also have showcased their handicraft and textiles, local organic products and eateries stalls at the ground made the festival infused with great fervour and festivity.