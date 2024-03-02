Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024 begins in Namsai

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has inaugurated the first edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024′ begin from today at Poi Pee Mau Tai ground in Namsai.

The utsav has organized under the broader ambit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, aimed at fostering inter-cultural exchange, interaction and mutual respect between different States and Union Territories of India.

This cultural extravaganza seeks to promote sustained and structured cultural connections, encompassing language learning, traditions, music and the sharing of best practices. 12 cultural troupes from various states of India including three cultural troupes from Arunachal Pradesh is participating in the event, showcasing a myriad of art forms.

India, known as the land of festivals, celebrates a mosaic of religions and cultures, where every festival reflects upon the rich cultural heritage of the Nation. Within its diversity, Indians are known to come together for the celebration of all festivals collectively, reinforcing the faith and respect for each other’s beliefs.

Mein highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh; in a lot of ways share the same intricacies as found in the cultural tapestry of the Nation, amalgamating the faiths and beliefs of diverse people pertaining to different States. Boasting 26 major tribes with over 100 sub-tribes, each with its unique identity, language, customs and traditional practices, Arunachal Pradesh aptly identifies itself as a land of diversity thriving within the realms of a greater diversified India.

Owing to its cultural vastness, Arunachal is a reservoir of folk songs, lores, tales and dances, resonating with the expressions and representations of its indigenous populace. This intangible cultural heritage, transmitted across generations, embodies a sense of identity and continuity, fostering respect for cultural diversity and human creativity overall.

Mein highlighting the native scripts of the State, informed that ancient epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana have been written in their Tai Khamti script.

Adding, Mein also took the opportunity to talk about the natural splendor and biodiversity further enriching the allure of the State. He also informed the attendees from different States of the Nation about the significant cultural establishments of Arunachal including the famed Golden Pagoda in Namsai district, the sacred Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, Historical connections with the Bismaknagar & Malinithan, the ancient Tawang Monastery in Tawang district. Mein underscored GoAP’s initiative towards turning these establishments into major pilgrimage destinations, paving way for greater tourist footfalls in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister further urged for a collective commitment towards passing on a legacy of cultural celebrations to the future generations, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange in fostering unity and combating ignorance through peaceful means.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the leaders of various art forms present, acknowledging their pivotal role as custodians of cultural values and heritage. He expressed optimism that initiatives like the ‘Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav’ would revitalize India’s cultural landscape, fostering unity and contributing to nation-building. He also announced that the programme will be added in the calendar events of GoAP with plans to expand participation in the coming years.

Today’s inaugural day performances commenced with a Unity Dance of Arunachal Pradesh by Tani Daughters Crew, showcasing 5 Tani tribes (Nyishi, Adi, Galo, Apatani and Tagin), followed by Kaa-Kong Tou-Kai (Peacock and Cock Dance) of Tai-Khamti. Other performances of the day include Mukha Bhaona (Assam); Rouf (Jammu & Kashmir), Kali Aattam (Puducherry), Tsungremong (Nagaland), Jabro (Ladakh), Karagam (Tamil Nadu), Chhapeli (Uttarakhand) Ka-Shad-Sngei (Meghalaya), Lai Haraoba (Manipur), Hojaigiri Dance (Tripura), Denjong Cha-Rab (Sikkim), Buhza Aih Cheraw (Mizoram), Chutkuchuta (Odisha) and folk fusion concert by Maylula Band and Chorun Mugli (Headliner).

The final day performances on March 3 will open with a Unity Dance of Lekang Circle, followed by Nocte War Dance of Tirap District, Yaku Chi Joh Ameh Dance of Idu-Mishmi of Lower Dibang Valley, Mukha Bahona (Assam), Lastot Thonpo (Ladakh), Mayilattam (Puducherry), Kabui Naga folk dance (Manipur), Emma Len Chig (Sikkim), Kavadi (Tamil Nadu); Chheihlam (Mizoram), Ka Shad Phor Symbai / drum dance (Meghalaya), Moastu Dance (Nagaland), Kai Silambattam (Tamil Nadu), Jhoda Chanchari (Uttarakhand), Nyoma dance (Ladakh), Dailo Kolmo dance (Tripura) and Likiri Jhikiri Daal Kuria (Odisha). Tomorrow’s programme will also feature a curated performance of Assam comprising Bardoi Sikhla, Leeatana dance, Lohoriya dance, Jhumur dance, Goalporia dance, Gumrag dance, Barat (Fasting) dance, Lailung kham, Hamjar dance, Domahi Kikan dance of Karbi, Bihu dance. Final day Folk Fusion concert will be performed by David Angu (Aalo).