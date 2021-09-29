Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

BENGALURU- At least 60 students from a residential school in Bengaluru have tested positive for Covid-19. Among them, one student who had high fever is undergoing treatment at Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital, while another one is in home quarantine.

The remaining students of Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential School, all of whom are so far asymptomatic, have been quarantined at an isolation facility on the school campus. They are being taken care of by staff from a private health facility, civic body officials said. The school has now been shut and may reopen on or after October 20.

This is Sri Chaitanya educational institution. On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomitting & diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive: J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i3LoAkDWiD — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The school had resumed physical classes for senior students on September 5 with 57 fully vaccinated staff, including 22 teachers, and 485 students.

On September 26, one pupil, who had reportedly come from Ballari, started developing symptoms like fever, vomiting and diarrhea following which she was found to be infected by the virus.