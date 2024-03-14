Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains ‘Major Injury’: TMC

KOLKATA- The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that its party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained a “major injury”. The news was shared on the party’s social media handle, along with images showing Banerjee with the injury.

Banerjee was admitted to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata. Later, she was shifted to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R – SSKM Hospital Centre in Kolkata for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Banerjee a speedy recovery.

I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024

However, after stitches and necessary tests, the CM was taken to her residence. Abhishek Banerjee along with other family members accompanied her.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

“She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required,” her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) wrote on its post on X.

Reacting to the news on social media platform X, several politicians and leaders from opposition parties expressed their shock and extended wishes for the West Bengal CM’s speedy recovery.

According to senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar enquired about the chief minister’s health condition and expressed “deep anguish and wished her speedy recovery.”

Dhankhar is also a former West Bengal governor.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

“Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” he posted on X.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished her a quick recovery.