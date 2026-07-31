Basar Farmers Receive Training on Sustainable Farming and Climate Preparedness

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), West Siang, organised a Farmers’ Awareness Programme on El Niño Preparedness and Climate-Resilient Agriculture under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) Project at ICAR Gori Farm, Basar, on Friday. Around 20 farmers participated in the programme.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Doni Jini, Head (Acting), ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, emphasised the importance of preparedness for El Niño and encouraged farmers to adopt climate-resilient technologies and sustainable farming practices to minimise weather-related risks.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Head and Senior Scientist, KVK West Siang, explained that El Niño conditions could result in above-normal temperatures and erratic rainfall, increasing the likelihood of moisture stress and drought-like conditions. He stressed the need for timely contingency planning to minimise the impact on agricultural production.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Calls for Stronger Northeast Cooperation on Child Protection

During the technical sessions, Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), discussed the potential impact of El Niño on the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh and highlighted adaptation measures such as soil and water conservation, moisture retention, mulching, contour farming, and other climate-resilient agricultural practices.

A practical demonstration on the preparation and application of Jeevamrit was conducted by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), to promote sustainable soil health management and natural farming practices.

Experts from various disciplines, including veterinary science, animal reproduction, plant breeding, horticulture, and agroforestry, also interacted with the participants and shared practical recommendations on climate-resilient farming technologies. Scientists from KVK West Siang also participated in the programme and addressed farmers’ queries.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, during which farmers shared their experiences and received scientific guidance on contingency planning and climate-resilient farming practices for the upcoming cropping season.