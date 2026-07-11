Banking Services Must Reach Every Village, Says Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.), on Saturday stressed the need to ensure that banking facilities reach every village and remote habitation of the State, enabling citizens to access financial services with ease and confidence.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) Chairman Vikal Sharma at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar.

During the meeting, Sharma briefed the Governor on the Bank’s operations, outreach initiatives, financial inclusion programmes, and the banking and insurance services being extended to people across the State.

Highlighting the role of financial institutions in promoting inclusive growth, the Governor said Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank has a crucial responsibility in supporting the State’s socio-economic development. He emphasized that improved banking access in rural and remote areas would strengthen financial inclusion and enhance opportunities for local communities.

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The Governor advised the Bank to give special attention to aspiring entrepreneurs, Start-Up ventures, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), farmers, and rural youth by facilitating easier access to credit, financial literacy programmes, and entrepreneurship support.

He observed that timely financial assistance, combined with proper guidance, can help transform innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the vision of a self-reliant and economically vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

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The Governor also encouraged APRB to work closely with government departments and development agencies to ensure that welfare schemes, livelihood initiatives, and financial inclusion programmes effectively reach their intended beneficiaries. He expressed confidence that the Bank would continue to play a significant role in grassroots development and economic empowerment across the State.

Sharing details of the Bank’s expansion, APRB Chairman Vikal Sharma informed the Governor that the Bank currently provides inclusive banking services through a network of 38 branches across Arunachal Pradesh and is steadily expanding its presence in a planned manner. He also highlighted the adoption of modern technologies and multiple service channels to improve access to banking and insurance services.

APRB General Manager (Vigilance) Nitul Phukan and Senior Manager Nako Taker were also present during the meeting.