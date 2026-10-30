Banderdewa: Police Recover 20 Stolen Two-Wheelers, One Arrest Made

BANDERDEWA: In a major breakthrough in vehicle theft cases, Banderdewa Police have recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from different locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and arrested one accused in connection with the case.

The recovery followed an investigation into the theft of a TVS NTORQ scooter from the Banderdewa market area. The theft was reported at Banderdewa Police Station on September 28, 2026.

Following the complaint, Banderdewa Police registered Case No. 55/2026 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case was registered by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, and the investigation was assigned to SI Koj Tada.

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Considering reports of multiple vehicle thefts in and around the Itanagar Capital Region, particularly Naharlagun, a dedicated police team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Kipa Hamak.

The team comprised SI Koj Tada, ASI Kipa Takia, Head Constable Tade Bomdom and Head Constable Kipa Aka.

One accused arrested

According to police, sustained investigation supported by human and technical intelligence led to the identification and apprehension of a 23-year-old accused, Jiten Pegu alias Anug, a resident of No. 18 Chaulmari under Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Yupia, and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

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Police said that based on information provided by the accused and at his instance, the investigation team recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from different locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Details of recovered vehicles

The recovered vehicles include:

Vehicle make/model Quantity TVS NTORQ scooters 8 Yamaha RayZR scooters 5 Honda Dio scooter 1 Other motorcycles 6 Total 20

Police appeal to vehicle owners

Banderdewa Police have appealed to members of the public whose two-wheelers have been stolen to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station if they suspect their vehicles may be among those recovered.

Owners have been advised to bring valid vehicle ownership documents, including the Registration Certificate (RC), vehicle registration number, other identifying details and a copy of the FIR or theft complaint. These documents will help police verify the vehicles and establish the rightful ownership.

SP urges public to remain vigilant

Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region, Naharlagun, has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions to prevent vehicle theft.

The SP advised two-wheeler owners to park their vehicles in safe and secure locations, ensure that they are properly locked and, wherever possible, use well-lit parking areas with CCTV surveillance.

Citizens have also been encouraged to use additional security measures, including handle locks and anti-theft devices.

Police said the investigation is continuing.