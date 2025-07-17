Back-to-Back Scares: IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Diverted After Engine Failure; Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Snag

NEW DELHI- Two separate flight-related incidents involving India’s largest airline IndiGo within 24 hours have raised fresh concerns about operational safety and maintenance protocols.

Incident 1: Engine Failure Forces Delhi-Goa Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

On the evening of July 16, IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating from Delhi to Goa’s Manohar International Airport, suffered a mid-air engine failure. The Airbus A320neo, carrying 191 passengers, was cruising over eastern India when the crew encountered a critical issue.

At 9:32 PM, the pilot issued a “PAN-PAN-PAN” distress call — a step below Mayday — approximately 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar. Within minutes, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) declared a full emergency.

Thanks to the swift and professional response from the crew and ground support, the aircraft landed safely at 9:52 PM. Emergency services were on standby, and the situation was under control by 9:57 PM.

No injuries were reported.

IndiGo later confirmed the issue as a “technical snag” and stated the aircraft was undergoing a thorough technical inspection.

Affected passengers were offered alternate travel arrangements to reach Goa.

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has taken note and is expected to initiate an investigation, especially since Airbus A320neo engines have faced safety concerns previously.

Incident 2: Delhi-Imphal Flight Returns to IGI Airport Due to Technical Snag

Barely a day later, on July 17, IndiGo flight 6E-5118 operating between Delhi and Imphal was forced to return to IGIA after experiencing a minor technical issue.

The Airbus A321 (VT-IMR) turned back about an hour after takeoff as a precautionary step. The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

A passenger shared that the pilot informed travellers of the return due to a technical snag.

The issue was resolved following inspections, and the flight resumed its journey later in the day.

The back-to-back incidents have sparked questions about fleet maintenance, airworthiness, and operational oversight at IndiGo, especially since the airline operates one of the world’s largest fleets of A320neo and A321 aircraft.

While safety systems worked effectively in both cases, the recurrence of technical faults within a short span has led to calls for stricter scrutiny.

The DGCA is expected to review both events and may initiate a broader audit of IndiGo’s maintenance protocols.

These events also serve as a reminder that while Indian aviation is generally safe, robust preventive maintenance is vital in ensuring passenger confidence and operational reliability.