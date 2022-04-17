Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa issue reaches several cities

Story Highlights On April 12, Thackeray reiterated his demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques

NEW DELHI- After Maharashtra and Karnataka the loudspeaker issue and Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa controversy have reached several cities of the country. The issue was first raised by MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. But after political parties, now sages and saints have also jumped into this controversy.

Talking to the media, Mahant Balakdas of Siddhpeeth Patalpuri Math of Varanasi said that if it is right to give Azaan on loudspeaker, then why can’t Hanuman Chalisa be recited on Hanuman Janmotsav.

Watch Video – Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa

The Mahant further said that Hanuman Chalisa has been asked to be recited 100 times. In such a situation, if there is azaan five times, then we will recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 100 times a day.

When the court has said not to do Azaan on loudspeakers, then everyone should respect it. But if no one believes it, then we will also use it in our religious work. When Barawafat and Taziye come out, there is no protest, but questions are raised on Hindu religious travel and spread.

Hindu organizations and Sant Samaj are in support of running Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, which will be continued even further.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.