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Avalanche Alert Issued in Sikkim’s High Altitudes

Sikkim issues avalanche alert amid heavy snowfall and rain; Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake routes closed, tourism disrupted in East Sikkim.

Last Updated: 21/03/2026
1 minute read
Avalanche Alert Issued in Sikkim’s High Altitudes

GANGTOK-  Authorities in Sikkim have issued an urgent weather alert following heavy snowfall and persistent rainfall across the state’s higher-altitude regions, raising concerns over avalanche risks and travel disruptions.

As of March 21, an avalanche alert remains in effect for areas above 3,500 metres in Gangtok and Pakyong districts. Disaster management officials have advised residents and travellers to avoid steep slopes and high-risk zones, citing the increased likelihood of snow slides under current conditions.

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The adverse weather has significantly impacted tourism in East Sikkim, with key routes leading to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass temporarily closed. Officials reported that multiple tourist vehicles were turned back at checkposts as road conditions deteriorated due to fresh snowfall, reduced visibility, and slippery surfaces.

According to officials from the Roads and Bridges Department, restoration work, including snow clearance, will be undertaken once weather conditions improve. However, authorities indicated that current terrain instability poses risks to both travellers and maintenance operations.

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Gangtok, the state capital, continues to receive intermittent heavy rainfall, further contributing to concerns over landslides and road safety. The state government has advised tourists to remain cautious, monitor official weather updates, and coordinate with travel agencies before planning visits to North or East Sikkim.

The situation highlights the recurring vulnerability of Himalayan regions to extreme weather events, particularly during transitional seasons. Officials have emphasised that precautionary measures and timely advisories are critical in minimising risks to life and infrastructure.

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Last Updated: 21/03/2026
1 minute read
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